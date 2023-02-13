SALEM, Ore. — The Governor of Oregon Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) ordered flags at public institutions in the state to half-staff in honor of Brandon Norbury, a firefighter in Gresham who went into cardiac arrest while on duty and died. The order is meant to take immediate effect, lasting through sunset on February 15.
Norbury joined the U.S. Navy after graduating high school, according to the press release from Kotek’s office. He served for ten years, becoming a Navy SEAL and earning his Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic certification before he was honorably discharged in 2000.
He graduated from the Monmouth Police Academy the following year and joined the Gresham Police Department. He served in numerous positions over seven years as an officer. In 2008, he joined the Gresham Fire Department as a firefighter and paramedic, according to the press release. He held the position for almost 15 years, reportedly mostly between Stations 31 and 76.
“I am grateful to Brandon Norbury for his lifelong service and dedication to his community and country,” said Gov. Kotek. “My thoughts are with Brandon’s family, loved ones, and colleagues in this moment of great loss.”
