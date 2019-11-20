SALEM, OR — Governor Kate Brown announced today that she will appoint Glen G. Diehl to the position of Justice of the Peace of Morrow County, filling a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Annetta L. Spicer. Diehl, who is currently a community service work crew supervisor in the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, has worked in law enforcement for his entire career. His appointment is effective January 1, 2020.

“Glen Diehl brings more than three decades of public service in the area of criminal justice to the position of Justice of the Peace,” said Governor Brown. “His record of commitment to the law, in addition to his balanced and fair-minded approach, will serve Morrow County’s justice system well.”

Diehl has worked in the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office since 2016. He previously served as a law enforcement officer for the Pilot Rock City Police Department, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, the Umatilla Tribal Police Department, and the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fisheries Enforcement Department. A leader in the law enforcement community of eastern Oregon, Diehl has served as chair of the Oregon State Sheriff's Association Command Council and as president and chief steward of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Association, SEIU Local 503.

Active in his community, Diehl has volunteered as a Scoutmaster, a Cubmaster, a 4-H Leader, and as a security officer for the Pendleton Roundup.