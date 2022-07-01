SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown ordered Oregon’s public institutions to fly flags at half-staff starting immediately, through sunset on July 2 in remembrance of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor Recipient from World War II. Williams died on June 29, 2022.
“Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams was the embodiment of an American patriot,” said Gov. Brown. “He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the Battle of Iwo Jima, where he displayed the ‘valiant devotion to duty’ and heroism that earned him the Medal of Honor.”
Gov. Brown also encourages all other Oregonians to join in lowering their flags out of honor and respect for Williams.
“After World War II, he dedicated himself to helping others who served by working as a veteran service representative in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for more than 30 years,” said Brown. “Dan and I are keeping his family and loved ones in our thoughts.”
