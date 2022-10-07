SALEM, Ore. — Governor of Oregon Kate Brown has ordered the state’s public institutions to lower their flags between sunrise and sunset on October 9 for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
“Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work that requires those who do it to leave their loved ones so they can protect our land, our homes, and our communities,” said Brown. “The brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice will be remembered for their bravery, courage, and commitment to protecting Oregonians from wildfire.”
The day of memoriam comes around a month-and-a-half after the death of 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor, who died while fighting the Rum Creek fire. Forests in Oregon have experienced numerous wildfires throughout the 2022 fire season, to the point where Governor Brown requested federal emergency declaration.
“The outpouring of community support we saw for Logan’s friends and family was truly inspirational,” said Brown. “As we honor the legacies of all those who have given their lives in service to their fellow Oregonians, Dan and I think of their families, friends, and fellow firefighters and extend our gratitude to them for their service.”
