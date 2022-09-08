SALEM, Ore.-
Oregon Governor Kate Brown will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September, 8th to provide updates on the wildfires currently burning in Oregon.
The Governor will update the current state of the wildfires and provide information on how the state is preparing and responding to the fire emergencies.
She will also provide information on how Oregonians can be prepared for emergencies.
Governor Brown's press conference-with an American Sign Language Simulcast-can be seen by the public on YouTube.
