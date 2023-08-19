OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee announced Saturday that the state of Washington is in a State of Emergency due to wildfires across the state.

Gov. Inslee released an emergency proclamation saying that due to abnormally dry weather and high temperatures, several wildfires have started and are expected to continue to start throughout the next few months.

The proclamation says that current firefighting resources may not be enough to address the current wildfires and future similar outbreaks of large fires.

The proclamation also says that the Washington Military Department has activated the State Emergency Operations Center and is actively working to provide resources to communities, alleviate social and economic impacts and continue assessing wildfire danger.

