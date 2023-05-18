PASCO, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee will be in Pasco tomorrow to highlight expansion of the Process Water Reuse Facility.
According to a press release from the Governor's Office the state Legislature recently appropriated $5 million collected through the Climate Commitment Act's cap-and-invest auctions to fund expansion of the facility.
The facility treats water collected from fruit and vegetable farms to reduce nitrogen and the planned expansion includes a renewable natural gas plant to collect methane and reduce greenhouse gasses according to the City of Pasco.
While in the Tri-Cities Governor Inslee will also speak at a ceremony for Judge Salvador Mendoza, Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
