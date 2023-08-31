OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington Governor Jay Inslee, has issued an emergency proclamation that will assist families affected by wildfires.
Governor Inslee issued a wildfire state of emergency on August 19, following the Elk and Gray fires in eastern Washington.
Inslee has issued another emergency proclamation. This expands the Family Emergency Assistance Program (FEAP).
This expands the family emergency cash assistance program to allow families without children to receive cash assistance.
This emergency proclamation will end on September 29, 2023.
Families who would like to apply for cash assistance can apply online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.