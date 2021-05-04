WASHINGTON STATE - This morning Governor Jay Inslee announced a two week pause in Washington state's reopening plan. This pause means all counties will stay in their current phase.
Gov. Inslee said this decision was made after seeing a plateau in COVID-19 trends the last few days. This two week pause will allow health officials to collect data on more recent trends and decide how to move forward from there.
Since vaccination rates are on the rise, some of the downward trend in the COVID-19 data can be attributed to more vaccinated people. In Washington state, 54% of eligible adults have gotten one dose of the vaccine and 38% are fully vaccinated. Health Officer from from Seattle and Kind County Public Health Dr. Jeff Duchin said increasing vaccination rates is the path to ease restrictions.
"I'm sure all of us want to avoid a prolonged game of wack-a-mole with imposing and easing restrictions," Duchin said. "Vaccination is the cure for mitigation measure wack-a-mole."
Gov. Inslee agreed and said we should take advantage of having the vaccine.
"I can't say enough what a miracle this is to have this vaccine," Inslee said. "These vaccines are desperately wanted across the planet and we have them right here in the state of Washington and so we'd hate to see that miracle go to waste."
From this point on, Washington won't be seeing an increase in the supply we are getting from the federal government but Gov. Inslee said the supply will be stable and getting your vaccine will be easier.
If cases begin to rise in certain counties, local governments will still have the option to rollback their county's phase.