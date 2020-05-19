WASHINGTON STATE - Governor Jay Inslee has released a memo and a set of guidelines for the pet grooming industry and announced ten additional counties eligible for Phase 2 reopening.
Those 10 new counties include: Adams, Spokane, Mason, Thurston, Lewis, Clark, Clallam, Kitsap, Island and San Juan counties.
In addition, the Governor held a press conference today at the State Capitol to talk about the plan for additional county variances and announce emergency small business grants. The governor was joined by John Wiesman, secretary, Department of Health; Kathy Lofy, state health officer, Department of Health; and Lisa Brown, secretary, Department of Commerce.
We encourage you to watch the full announcement recorded earlier today at 11am/PT on TVW.