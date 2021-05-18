TACOMA, WASHINGTON - Governor Jay Inslee signed 12 police reform bills into Washington state law today at a community center in Tacoma. Tacoma was where Manuel Ellis died at the hands of police. Now, local police share their response and reaction to these landmark bills.
"I'm optimistic, even with the bills I didn't particularly agree on," said President of Washington state's Fraternal Order of Police and Kennewick Police Department detective, Marco Monteblanco.
The Fraternal Order of Police act as a labor union representing about 360,000 members nationwide and providing benefits and advocacy for police. Monteblanco was involved in the entire process of these laws, communicating with lawmakers and community members and giving his input from a police perspective.
"We are having these discussions on a local and national level and it is an obligation of police to listen and be at the table of those discussions. We may not agree on everything but we are listening and that helps build trust and open communication from all sides." says Monteblanco.
The police reform bills include the following:
Engrossed Substitute House Bill No. 1054 which will prevent chokeholds and keeps law enforcement from getting certain military equipment. It also establishes decreasing use of tear gas and use of force. This goes into effect in late July.
Substitute House Bill No. 1088 would require agencies to report officer misconduct to prosecuting attorneys. This goes into effect in late July.
Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill No. 1089 will have a training commission and state auditor review cases to make sure police are complying with the newer use of force rules. This goes into effect in late July.
Engrossed Substitute House Bill No. 1140 will have law enforcement give juveniles access to attorneys when they're in custody. This goes into effect January 1, 2022.
Substitute House Bill No. 1223 makes law enforcement record interrogations of juveniles and felons. Effective in late July except for sections 1 and 20 which will go into effect January 1, 2022.
Engrossed Substitute House Bill No. 1267 creates a standard of when an officer should use force which is only justifiable in severe cases to prevent death or great harm to others. If use of force results in death, an independent investigation must be completed. This bill goes into effect late July but is nullified if not funded in the budget.
Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill No. 1310 will require attorney general and officers to develop better de-escalation tactics. This bill goes into effect late July but is nullified if not funded in the budget.
Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill No. 5051 modifies the Criminal Justice Training Commission to oversee and hold officers accountable. The bill also expands background check for people applying to be an officer in addition to removing confidentiality of investigations on disciplined officers. This bill becomes effective in late July.
Substitute Senate Bill No. 5066 sets the precedence that a peace officer has a duty to intervene. Effective late July.
Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill No. 5259 requires the attorney general to make an advisory group that will require statewide data collection and reporting on use of force. This bill contains several dates depending on section concerning which parts go into effect.
Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill No. 5263 limits the felony bar affirmative defense when a case ends in personal injury or death. This bill goes into effect in late July.
Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill No. 5353 will create a partnership between community engagement and law enforcement. Effective late July.
Governor Inslee called this signing of bills the "best, most comprehensive, most transparent, most effective police accountability laws in the United States."
Present at the signing were all the bills sponsors, families who lost loved ones to police brutality, the Mayor of Tacoma Victoria Woodards, as well as members of the Puyallup tribe - whom Mayor Woodards thanked as instrumental in advocating for police reform.
"Policing is evolving and that's okay. If there are new tools implemented in doing our jobs, and there's change, we more than welcome that." says Monteblanco.