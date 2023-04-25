OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee signed three bills addressing gun safety into Washington state law on April 25.
The three laws will prohibit the sale and distribution of assault weapons, require training and a 10-day waiting period to purchase a gun and will hold firearm manufacturers and retailers responsible according to a Washington state House Democrats press release announcing the new laws.
House Bill 1240 bans the sale, manufacture and import of assault weapons into Washington and goes into effect immediately.
House Bill 1143 requires a 10-day waiting period and proof of safety training for all firearm purchases according to today's press release. The new law takes effect on January 1, 2024.
Senate Bill 5078 requires firearm manufacturers and retailers to take steps to enforce current laws, track inventory and prevent purchases to those at risk of harming themselves or others and goes into effect 90 days after the end of the legislative session.
