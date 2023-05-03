PASCO, Wash. —

Governor Jay Inslee signs multiple bills into law during his visit to the Tri-Cities. Seven of the eight laws are related to climate change while the last bill — the police pursuit bill — is a hot-button issue.

For the clean energy bills, Governor Inslee says Washington is continuing to lead the way with clean energy and the results aren’t on the surface.

“What you see when you look at these solar panels, I think it’s important to realize what you don’t see,” Inslee says. “First, you don’t see a dirty coal stack spewing out tons of carbon dioxide and pollutants injuring the health of our children.”

The bills signed into law are:

HB 1176 - Creates the Washington Climate Corps, which will expand service opportunities for young adults and veterans to connect with climate and clean energy career opportunities, and directs the state to conduct clean energy workforce planning in partnership with labor and industry





HB 1181 - Allows Washington to integrate climate change into the state's framework for growth management by requiring local governments to take concrete action to address climate change





SB 5165 - Improves transmission planning efforts to better facilitate the implementation of clean energy infrastructure





HB 1216 - Improves siting and permitting for new clean energy projects through up-front planning, community and tribal engagement and efficient environmental review





SB 5447 – Provides incentives to support sustainable aviation fuel production in Washington





HB 1416 - Strengthens Washington's 2019 landmark clean electricity law by closing a potential loophole, making sure the law applies to all the electricity that Washington customers use





HB 1236 - Provides transit agencies the ability to produce, use and distribute green hydrogen to support transitioning diesel buses to cleaner fuels

SB 5352 - which will provide additional discretion to police officers to decide when it is appropriate to engage in vehicular pursuits for certain offenses

Representative Davina Duerr says these new laws will have a lasting impact on future generations.

“It matters not just today, but tomorrow,” Duerr says. “And the next hundred years from now because this law is about our kids, their future and it is meant to give them a living, sustainable Washington state.”

The last bill Governor Inslee signed came in the afternoon at the Regional Police Training Center in Pasco.

The new facility will provide more local recruits to train for joining law enforcement without having to leave their homes and families for five months.

“We need to, in my opinion, move the needle to give them more discretion so they can make a professional judgment where a pursuit makes sense,” Inslee says. “We don’t want them jeopardizing people on the streets.”

Governor Inslee says he wants to spend the last 20-months of his term really going for more clean energy and housing bills.