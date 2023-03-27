GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-
Washington Governor Jay Inslee will visit Moses Lake for roundtables on clean energy, manufacturing and agriculture.
Governor Inslee will hold a sustainable aviation roundtable with clean technology and aviation officials. According to a press release from the Governor's Office the discussion will cover recent developments, funding, issues and opportunities for collaboration.
The second roundtable attended by Governor Inslee will concern battery manufacturing in the Moses Lake area. Local manufacturers, utilities and jurisdictions will join the roundtable. The roundtable will discuss issues, challenges and future opportunities for clean energy according to today's press release.
Later in the day Governor Inslee will join a roundtable with farmworkers and immigration advocates to discuss worker displacement and immigration reform.
