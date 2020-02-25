Governor Inslee tours flood damage

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA - Weeks after the flooding, the big question is how to move forward.

Governor Jay Inslee visited Walla Walla Tuesday to answer that question.

He said he was there to "asses the damage and hopefully get federally assistance."

But that's not an easy task.

"In order to obtain federal funding we need to show a certain amount of money, about 10 million dollars worth of infrastructure damage across the state," said Inslee.

That's not all, for federal assistance each county has to have a certain amount of damage too.

Inslee also said he has people working with the county to asses that damage.

The governor said he's hopeful we might get the federal help but he also wants to combat what he calls climate change issues with Environmental bills too.

Instead of asking how do we move forward hes asking how can we prevent.