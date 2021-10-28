OLYMPIA, WA - Today Governor Jay Inslee discussed a couple different topics including how the state of Washington is going to handle climate change, hospitalizations with COVID-19 and vaccination rates.
"More than 94 percent of state employees are complied with the requirements of the mandate and that number will continue to go up as more employees become vaccinated." said Jay Inslee, Washington Governor.
Waiting on the FDA's approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds he said we have plenty of doses for children coming to Washington.
"More than 300 thousand children's doses are on their way to the state and I know many families cant wait to unveil themselves of this safe and effective vaccine" said Inslee.
He said that COVID-19 cases have gone down but the numbers still remain high in the state.
"Unfortunately in the recent week or two we've experienced a plateauing of the numbers rather than a decline which is worrisome" said Inslee.
Our governor also talked about the wake-up calls we have been having with climate change in the recent months.
"I will be proposing legislature additional targets to reduce our carbon footprint, even with our best in the nation laws we do not have enough on the books today; even including what the federal government is about to do to meet our carbon targets." said Inslee.
He says that there is too much at stake not to take action now.
"We know what is a stake, we've seen the fires, we've seen the death to shell fish, we see our western cedars right now turning brown." said Inslee. "When you see a brown cedar tree it's kind of a wake up call that we need to act against climate change."
The Governor will be going to Scotland in November to to represent the state of Washington in a discussion with the UN about climate change.