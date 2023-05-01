Washington Governor Jay inslee

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee announced on May 1 that he does not plan to seek re-election to a fourth term.

“Serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor," Gov. Inslee said in a news release announcing he will not run for another term. "During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch."

Governor Inslee was elected to his third consecutive term in 2020.

