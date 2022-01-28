KENNWICK, WA - Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill yesterday to delay the state's new long-term care payroll tax.
The cause for that comes after Washington lawmakers "identified some areas that need adjustment." The care fund was originally set to start this month, but with the new delay in affect, it will now begin on July 1, 2023.
"By pausing and improving this important program, we've really made progress here in just the last few days in Olympia," stated Inslee on Thursday.
The WA Cares is made to be a social insurance program to help people pay for needs in sickness and old age.
The director of WA Cares, Ben Veghte, says this program will protect many Washingtonians from being driven into poverty. "The program will make it easier for all of us to age with dignity and independence in the setting of our choice."