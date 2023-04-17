YAKIMA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee stopped at the Perry Technical Institute to announce that he's approved two new solar projects in Yakima County.
Gov. Inslee says he believes the benefits both economically and environmentally will greatly help the area.
"As you know, we have the best climate and clean energy laws in the United States," said Gov. Inslee. "They're only going to get better in the next couple of weeks."
Gov. Inslee said, "When you look at the sunshine here, it's an incredible asset."
Cypress Creek Renewables is building the projects located at Ostrea, and Hight Top.
These locations are off State Route 24, 20 miles east of Moxee.
"I think it fits nicely with our electrical program and solar being taught," said Christine Cote, of The Perry Technical Institute. "I think it was a great opportunity for our students to hear from the governor on a new project and exciting project."
After the announcement, Gov. Inslee spent time with students who are learning about the types of jobs that will be needed to support clean energy.
"In terms of construction jobs, we anticipate around 400 to 450 construction jobs," said Tai Wallace, the Senior Director of Development for Cypress Creek Renewables.
Gov. Inslee said the two 80-watt projects will provide power to 15,000 homes.
The Governor said there might be more solar projects coming in the future.
"I do believe there is more capacity in the Yakima Valley," said Gov. Inslee. "We have shown that we can successfully site these projects while still listening to the concerns of the community."
Ostrea is expected to be the first solar project, with construction beginning in late 2023 or early 2024.
Wallace says they hope to have the Ostrea site running by 2025.
