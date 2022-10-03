Governor Kate Brown Announces Oregon Supreme Court Vacancy

Salem, Ore. -
Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court.
Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022.
Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service.
In 2021 there were vacancies in the Oregon Court of Appeals, for which candidates were interviewed and vetted by the Governor’s Office and the Oregon State Bar in a combined appellate judicial appointment process.
Applicants who already submitted interest forms as part of last year’s appointment process will be considered for Justice Balmer’s position and need not apply again.
Interested applicants who did not apply during last year’s combined appellate judicial appointment process and who would like to be considered by the Governor’s Office and the Oregon State Bar for Justice Balmer’s position should address their completed application forms to the General Counsel for the Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.
Gov. Brown fills judicial vacancies based on merit.
She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.
Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.