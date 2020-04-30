PORTLAND, ORE — Governor Kate Brown will be holding a press conference to introduce COVID-19 testing and contact tracing plans as part of her framework for reopening Oregon. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Health & Science University.
The press availability will be held by teleconference tomorrow, Friday, May 1, at 10:30 AM PST.
Members of the media must RSVP for call-in information by emailing Nikki Fisher. A live stream will be available for the public here.
Teleconference information will be provided to all reporters who RSVP to participate remotely. We will have an operator-assisted teleconference line available for this press conference. Thank you for working with us to ensure the health and safety of all participants.