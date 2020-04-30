Kate Brown
 
 
 

PORTLAND, ORE — Governor Kate Brown will be holding a press conference to introduce COVID-19 testing and contact tracing plans as part of her framework for reopening Oregon. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Health & Science University. 

The press availability will be held by teleconference tomorrow, Friday, May 1, at 10:30 AM PST.

Members of the media must RSVP for call-in information by emailing Nikki FisherA live stream will be available for the public here

Teleconference information will be provided to all reporters who RSVP to participate remotely. We will have an operator-assisted teleconference line available for this press conference. Thank you for working with us to ensure the health and safety of all participants. 

 
 
 

