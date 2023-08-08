SALEM, ORE.- Governor Tina Kotek hosted a signing ceremony for six bills passed during the 2023 legislative session on August 8.
The bills signed aim to address the behavioral health crisis in Oregon.
“As your Governor, I’m fighting for a behavioral health system that supports healing and recovery no matter where you live,” Governor Kotek said.
The bills signed today were:
SB 238: requires the Oregon Health Authority, State Board of Education, and Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission to develop a curriculum for school districts about the dangers of synthetic opioids.
SB 1043: Requires hospitals and sobering or detox facilities to provide two doses of overdose reversal medication to specified patients upon discharge or release
HB 2395: Expands access to emergency short-acting opioid reversal medications like Narcan and naloxone. This includes emergency personnel, educators, and school administrators to store and administer medication in the event of an overdose.
HB 2513: Strengthens measure 110 by increasing staffing and improving the application process to speed up approval of funds. This will centralize the support hotline to get people connected to services more efficiently.
HB 2757: Established the 9-8-8 Trust Fund to improve the statewide coordinated crisis system. This includes maintaining and improving the 9-8-8 suicide prevention and behavioral health crisis hotline.
HB 3610: Established the Task Force on Alcohol Pricing and Addiction Services to study alcohol addiction and prevention.
