SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Tina Kotek recently visited Morrow and Umatilla Counties as part of her One Oregon Tour.
Governor Kotek stopped in Boardman, Echo, Hermiston and Pendleton on May 3 and 4.
On Wednesday, May 3 Governor Kotek and First Lady Aimee Kotek participated in a roundtable at Hermiston City Hall. Topics at the roundtable included mental health, affordable housing and flooding according to a press release from the Governor's Office.
Governor Kotek then went on a tour of Echo that included visits to areas historically impacted by flooding and a dangerous railroad crossing.
According to today's press release the Governor then toured the Families First Childcare Center at the Port of Morrow and participated in another roundtable on child care and early learning where the need for a larger workforce and more facilities was discussed.
Governor Kotek then toured the Lower Umatilla Basin and attended a listening session with residents impacted by contaminated water.
On May 4, Governor Kotek attended a housing roundtable at the Wildflower Apartments, an 80-unit affordable housing complex, where affordable housing and how to address homelessness were discussed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.