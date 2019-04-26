Governor signs Zeiger’s bill to protect consumers from cheating contractors

OLYMPIA, WA - Gov. Inslee today signed a bill by Sen. Hans Zeiger, R-Puyallup, that responds to reports of shoddy work by residential contractors.

Senate Bill 5795 will allow the Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) to increase a contractor's bond requirements by up to three times the normal amount if the applicant has had a judgment involving a single-family home. It also would task L&I with convening a work group to consider additional consumer safeguards. The bill is request legislation from L&I.

“This legislation will make a difference for homeowners across the state,” said Zeiger. “This law will protect home owners from contractors who perform substandard work or damage a customer’s property. It is also launching an important conversation about further homeowner protections.”

Zeiger became involved in this issue after constituents in Puyallup’s Manorwood neighborhood hired a contractor to do work on their properties, only to find inferior work and damaged property. There was little the homeowners could do to recover their money from the contractor or recuperate the damage done to their properties.