OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Governor Jay Inslee has issued an updated directive regarding policies that require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The requirement that new and current employees be fully vaccinated will remain in effect.
Updates reflecting feedback and recommendations from state employees and labor partners will be forthcoming at the conclusion of bargaining between the Office of Financial Management (OFM) and labor.
Those updates may include possibly offering incentives for COVID-19 boosters, rather than making them a requirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.