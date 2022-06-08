WAPATO, Wash. -
Wapato High School and Pace High School celebrated graduates from the class of 2022 with a parade that stopped by a local middle school and four elementary schools. The seniors wore their caps and gowns while visiting the schools that many of them attended when they were younger.
The hope is that the parade will inspire the younger students to make graduation a goal.
"It's really cool because you get to see that nostalgia kicks in and you remember everything that you had to go through to get to this moment today," said David Iturbide, Wapato High School's senior class president. "What I want them to know is that it's a long journey, but it's a possible one. And even though you start at the very bottom, you end up here; and it's a great feeling to end up here."
The event is held every year and always instills emotion in the staff and graduating class.
