PROSSER, Wash. -
A grain silo has caught fire near the intersection of Stacey Avenue and 7th Street. Witnesses say the fire has spread to the next door feed and supply store, M & E Seed and Grain.
One injury was reported, an employee who was inside and made the original 911 call, reporting an explosion. He was taken to the hospital.
Stacey Avenue and 7th Street are both closed as crews work to put out the fire.
People are asked to avoid the area and follow all traffic control signs in place.
