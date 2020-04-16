YAKIMA,WA- The Grand Columbia Council of Scouts of America invites the public to attend the annual scouting breakfast in Yakima or a dinner banquet in Wenatchee, on the newly set date of Wednesday, July29, 2020 to help promote new Scout services in the region.
Boy Scouts, families and the community can attend a 6:30am breakfast at the Yakima Convention Center or a 6:00pm dinner at the Red Lion in Wenatchee. The program includes a delicious meal and outstanding keynote speakers and the presentation of the year's goals.
In Wenatchee guests can attend a dinner at the Red Lion Hotel from 6- 8 p.m. There will also be multiple keynote speakers to encourage the future of Boy Scouts in the region.
The Grand Columbia Council provides scouting services to over 1000 boys and girls and 180 scout leaders in Central Washington region. The Council provides dollars for scouts needing assistance with their scout membership or to attend camp. The Council also provides dollars for the operation of Camp Fife, Camp Bonaparte, and Scout-A-Vista.
To reserve a spot for these events and learn more information about the regatta call the office at509-453-4795,or on the Council's website: www.grandcolumbia.org.