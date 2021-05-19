Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center's laser light show continues

GRAND COULEE, WA – The Bureau of Reclamation announced the re-opening for the Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center and the return of the “One River, Many Voices” laser light show, both effective May 29.
Dam tours will not resume this calendar year.
To safely re-open the visitor center and return the laser light show, Reclamation will be following the recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fully vaccinated visitors are no longer required to wear a mask.
“The health and safety of the public and our employees remains our number one priority,” said Grand Coulee Power Manager Coleman Smith. “We recognize the visitor center and laser light show are important to the Grand Coulee community and beyond. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding with the new safety guidelines we have in place.”
The visitor center will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PDT, seven days a week. The laser light show will begin at 10:00 p.m. through July 31. Beginning in Aug. 1, the laser light show will start at 9:30 p.m., and it will run at 8:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. Start times are subject to change.
For a full list of the changes and safety guidelines, please visit our website at https://www.usbr.gov/pn/grandcoulee/visit/index.html or call 509-633-9265.