RICHLAND, Wash.- BNL Technical Services, a subcontractor at the Hanford Site, owner Wilson Pershing Stevenson III has been indicted for 11 counts of fraud that resulted in more than $1.3 million in COVID-19 relief funding.
The Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force presented the charges.
The Hanford Site's primary contractors brought BNL in between 2020 and 2021 with payroll and labor was expected to be paid by the Department of Energy. The DOE covered payment even during the "ready" status when employees were not present on the site or were teleworking.
Stevenson III is accused of getting more than $1.3 million for BNL through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The indictment alleges the owner took most of the money into his personal accounts to pay into personal debts, family trusts and to his wife. Stevenson III then reportedly looked for forgiveness for the funds by arguing the money was used for payroll and business expenses.
If found guilty, a maximum sentence of 30 years federal prison awaits Stevenson III and BNL.
