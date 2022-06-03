KENNEWICK, Wash. —
The Vista Field grand opening celebration is scheduled for Thursday, June 16 in honor of the completed infrastructure work that “sets the stage for transforming Vista Field into a regional town center.”
The celebration is hosted by the Port of Kennewick, City of Kennewick and Benton County.
Acclaimed musician John Waite is scheduled to appear, and the band American Honey will close. A vintage photo booth trailer, Snappy Camper, will also be available.
There will be four food trucks at the celebration; Ann’s Best Creole and Soul Food, Culture Shock Bistro, Taste of Wok and Rollin’ Fresh Ice Cream.
Train rides will be offered to the new Vista Field Fire Station #3 through J&S Dreamland Express. The station displays Kennewick’s first ever motorized fire engine, the 1922 American La France Brockway Torpedo.
The celebration will also offer one of the first chances to walk the streamside promenade. People in attendance will be able to drive across the new Crosswind Boulevard and enjoy the numerous amenities at Vista Field. The area features fountains, bridges for pedestrians, a commercial plaza, a pond, plenty of trees and more.
The celebration is open to all and starts at 2:30 p.m. on June 16. Enter through Deschutes Avenue. RSVP through POK@PortofKennewick.org.
