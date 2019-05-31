MESA, WA - A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday afternoon in Mesa.

It happened before 3 p.m. in the area of S. May Avenue and Farrell Street. Police say two children were walking home from school when they noticed a man following them. They were scared enough that they started knocking on doors in the neighborhood to get help.

One of the neighbors called the grandfather of one of the kids. Police say when the grandfather came to the area, he confronted the man. During the argument, the suspect stabbed the grandfather in the torso.

Nearby witnesses held the suspect at the scene until police arrived, using a B.B. gun. He was taken into custody and faces assault charges. The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say the kids did the right thing by seeking help.

"It definitely helped that they were walking together. They probably were using each other as support; one of them maybe thought this was creepy, or weird," said Detective Joshua Dennis with Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.