Video courtesy of Teresa Kollmar Photography

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Fire crews responded to Westside Park for reports of a burning bridge around 5:20 p.m. on May 5.

About 25 firefighters with Grandview Fire, the Sunnyside Fire Department and West Benton Fire responded to the call according to a GFD press release.

Bridge Fire

When crews arrived on scene the wooden bridge over railroad tracks was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was under control by 6 p.m. and was completely out by 10:42 p.m. according to today's press release.

Burned bridge

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the public is asked to stay away from the burned bridge for safety reasons.