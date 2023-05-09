GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Fire crews responded to Westside Park for reports of a burning bridge around 5:20 p.m. on May 5.
About 25 firefighters with Grandview Fire, the Sunnyside Fire Department and West Benton Fire responded to the call according to a GFD press release.
When crews arrived on scene the wooden bridge over railroad tracks was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was under control by 6 p.m. and was completely out by 10:42 p.m. according to today's press release.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the public is asked to stay away from the burned bridge for safety reasons.
