GRANDVIEW, WA - Shane R. Fisher has been hired by the city of Grandview as the new City Administrator. Fisher's role is effective as of August 16, 2023.
Fisher brings 18 years of experience working for the City of Sunnyside in various capacities from an Associate Engineer to Superintendent and Director of Public Works according to a Grandview press release announcing the hiring.
Fisher was also appointed Interim/Acting City Manager on numerous occasions when the City of Sunnyside was recruiting a new City Manager.
“We are thrilled and fortunate to find someone with his skills, experience, and education,” said Mayor Gloria Mendoza. "He also knows the Grandview Community and is familiar with some of our recent economic development, housing, and recruiting new businesses initiatives. We are confident that Shane will help us to continue the momentum we are experiencing in the city’s housing, business, and population growth.”
“I am fortunate to be selected as the City of Grandview’s Administrator; joining a team of highly capable department leaders, staff, city council members, and the mayor,” said Shane Fisher. "I look forward to continuing the excellent management the city has enjoyed over the years."
The current City Administrator, Cus Arteaga, will be retiring in December after working 50 years for the city. He will spend August through December working with Shane Fisher to ensure a smooth transition.
