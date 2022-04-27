GRANDVIEW, Wash. -
Administrators at Grandview High School learned a student had a firearm at school around 2:40 p.m. on April 27 when the school was immediately placed on lockdown.
Law enforcement was notified while security officers isolated the student.
The Grandview Police Department took the student into custody at around 2:50 p.m., after securing the weapon.
The school was then cleared by police and school administrators. Grandview School District reported the high school was cleared by 3:35 p.m., serving as a green light for activities and school for April 28. It said operations may now continue as normal.
