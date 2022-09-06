GRANDVIEW, Wash.-
The Grandview Museum Board has commissioned Muralist Larelle Michener to create a mural on the west side of the museum.
Michener will begin painting on Tuesday, September, 6th. Her mural will recreate a once familiar scene from a long-standing billboard in Grandview.
The new mural will depict Grandview "Where industry and Agriculture meet."
Michener's work is dependent on the weather and light conditions. The museum will be open while the mural is being painted.
The mission of the Grandview Museum is "Preserving the Past for a Better Tomorrow." The museum at 115 E. Wine Country Rd is open Thursday through Saturday from 2-4 p.m.
