Grandview Police

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- UPDATE 5:01 p.m. Yakima County Sheriff's Office has stated that there is possibly a small child in the vehicle. 

YCSO has also updated the suspect vehicle information to be a 2022 Chevy Blazer, The car is a deep red with a black roof. 

ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 

City of Grandview Police are looking for a kidnapping suspect. 

At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday August 1. Grandview Police Department responded to a possible domestic violence related kidnapping. 

The victim is a 21-year-old female according to Grandview Police.

The suspect is a 23-year-old male driving a red 2022 Chevrolet Blazer with California license plates. 

The vehicle was last seen headed north out of Grandview. 

If seen please call 911. 

