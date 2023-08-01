GRANDVIEW, Wash.- UPDATE 5:01 p.m. Yakima County Sheriff's Office has stated that there is possibly a small child in the vehicle.
YCSO has also updated the suspect vehicle information to be a 2022 Chevy Blazer, The car is a deep red with a black roof.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
City of Grandview Police are looking for a kidnapping suspect.
At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday August 1. Grandview Police Department responded to a possible domestic violence related kidnapping.
The victim is a 21-year-old female according to Grandview Police.
The suspect is a 23-year-old male driving a red 2022 Chevrolet Blazer with California license plates.
The vehicle was last seen headed north out of Grandview.
If seen please call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.