Grandview School District closes schools because of threat

GRANDVIEW, WA- The Grandview School District is announcing that school is closed today, Thursday, October21st, for all schools because of a threat made to the district.
Early this morning, Grandview police notified the school district about a possible threat to the school.
The school district says they are taking this threat very seriously and are working with police to figure out what is going on.
They say right now closing school for today is done as a precaution to keep everyone safe.
Grandview School District said in a Facebook post that they will update families no later than 12 p.m. today.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.