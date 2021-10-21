GRANDVIEW, WA - The Grandview School District was shut down with an alarming threat early in the morning.
"Apparently it was floating around and a couple of students parent got a hold of it and reported it to the Grandview Police Department and then that's when we were notified." said Jose Rivera, Assistant Superintendent of the Grandview School District.
The Assistant Superintendent got woken up at 2 in the morning with a concerning phone call from the Grandview Police Department letting them know the threat was circling around on snapchat.
"So we've been working throughout the night with the Grandview Police Department trying to figure out again who sent the messages, how to respond and working with our Superintendent Henry Strom." said Rivera.
The district and the police department said they don't take these kind of threats lightly and wanted to make sure safety is their top priority.
"We felt that it was important to keep our students, family, community safe and so we closed schools today." said Rivera.
But this isn't the first threat they have seen toward the district.
"We've has some in the past so this is not the first one but this one in particular I think is a little more explicit than in the past though" said Rivera. "Yeah we've had other threats in the past."
Grandview school district posted on Facebook that the Police Department gave the all clear to go back to school tomorrow morning. The school district says they possibly will make up the school day missed on February 18th, 2022.