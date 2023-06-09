GRANDVIEW, Wash.- The Grandview School District has a new Superintendent.
The School Board voted to offer the position to Dr. Rob Darling on June 8 after interviews and meetings with employees, students, community members and interviews with the board.
“The board extends their thanks and sincere appreciation to the students, community, and staff for their valuable input during this process,” said Scott McKinney, Grandview School Board chair.
According to a GSD press release announcing Dr. Darling's hiring he will step into his new role as Superintendent on July 1, pending contract negotiations.
Darling is currently serving as the deputy superintendent for the Yakima School District and previously worked as the district's assistant superintendent of teaching and learning from 2019 to 2021.
According to today's press release Darling was an elementary principal in the Selah School District from 2013-2019. He earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership in 2016.
