Grandview Small Business Grant

GRANDVIEW, Wash. - The City of Grandview has dedicated $140,000 and the Port of Grandview has dedicated $50,000 in funding for small business assistance with no repayment requirements.
City of Grandview or Grandview Port District businesses are able to apply for up to $5,000 to be used for expenses such as business rent/mortgage, business utilities, and business insurance expenses that were incurred on or after March 27, 2020.
To be eligible, the business must:
- Be a for-profit business
- Have a physical location in the city limits of the City of Grandview or within the Grandview Port District boundary
- Have been in operation for at least one year
- Have five (5) or fewer employees, including owner(s)
- Have had to close or reduce its capacity to operate due to COVID-19
The application cycle for this grant program will open on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. To have an application considered in the first ranking and awards, it must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Businesses will need to submit their business license with the application. Businesses are able to find more information on how to apply at www.grandview.wa.us.
The Yakima County Development Association (YCDA) is assisting the City and Port with administering the application process. If the business owner has questions or needs help completing the application, they can make an appointment to meet YCDA staff for assistance by calling (509) 575-1140.
This program is funded through the Coronavirus Relief Funds for Local Governments and from Port of Grandview local resources. Funds are available on a limited basis. Please note that submitting an application does not guarantee a grant award.