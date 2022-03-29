GRANDVIEW, Wash. -
The City of Grandview is hosting two spring clean up days during the month of April.
The clean up days are free to City of Grandview citizens only and city employees will be checking driver's license or water bill for proof.
The city has listed some items you can not bring:
- No commercial loads. This is a residents only cleanup day.
- No vehicle batteries, automotive parts, or hazardous wastes like chemicals, oils, solvents, paints, or insecticides.
- No electronics, TVs, or air conditioners.
- No charge for appliances
There is a fee of $4 for each car tire and $12 for each truck tire.
The clean up days are Saturday, April 16th and the following Saturday, April 23rd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Alba's Gravel Pit on 850 Bridgeview Rd.
For more information head to the city's website.
