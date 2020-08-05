GRANDVIEW, WA - Grandview School District officials have prepared a four-stage reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year, starting with remote learning.
Grandview School District Media Release:
Grandview School District officials, with input from staff, administrators, community members and parents, have prepared a four-stage reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year. The plan follows guidance we received from the Yakima Health District and the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).
With safety, security and learning in mind, we are announcing that we will be beginning the new school year in our Stage A, which means all students will be taking part in remote learning. We plan to stay in Stage A for all of first trimester (the first 60 days of school.) The first day of school will be Thursday, Aug. 27.
As we go through the fall, we will work closely with the Yakima Health District to determine if we will be able to move out of our Stage A (full remote learning) at the end of first trimester. Our ability to move to a new stage of our four- stage plan will lay with the Yakima Health District.
We also want to let our community know that remote learning is going to look much different in the fall than it did this past spring. We will be offering a significantly enhanced approach. We will have new learning every day, our traditional grading policies will be back in place, our regular attendance/engagement policies will be back and we will offer extra parent support. We have been able to see some of our new remote learning plans in practice during summer school.
We will have more information about our four-stage reopening plan available on Tuesday, Aug. 11. That is when we will debut our new reopening website at www.gsd200.org/reopening.