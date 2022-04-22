GRANGER, Wash. -
Around 350 students from Granger High School came together this Earth Day, April 22, to participate in cleanups and other projects.
The students worked with city and business leaders with landscape projects. They planted flowers and removed around 1,000 pounds of trash.
Mathematics teacher and senior advisor at GHS, Karla Rojas, said the school advisors were assigned tasks and areas.
"We've all got our duties," Rojas said. "Some people are painting, some people are re-planting, so just beautifying the community."
