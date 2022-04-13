GRANGER, Wash. -
The Granger Police Department is asking for public help regarding a drive-by shooting. Officers responded near Harris Avenue and Mathew Street and found a house had been shot several times.
Officers are asking those in the area to check their surveillance cameras to see if the shooting was caught on video. It happened on April 9 between 9 and 10 p.m.
Anyone with information should call GPD at 509-574-2500.
