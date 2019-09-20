KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District has announced an update on projects funded by the $125 million bond approved in February 2019, beginning with the replacement of Kennewick High School.

The district also completed projects from the $51.1 million state grant awarded in 2016 to reduce class sizes in kindergarten through third grade, with the completion of a new 22-classroom building at Amistad Elementary School.

Kennewick High School Replacement: The first 2019 bond project is the replacement of Kennewick High School. Construction is under way, with the new track, field and tennis courts set to be done in February 2020 and the new two-story school opening in August 2021.

Kennewick High Temporary Campus: Learning continues for Kennewick High students during construction of their new school. The temporary campus includes Kennewick High’s annex building, plus the former Legacy High building next door, former Mid-Columbia Partnership portables and other added portables, and the Fruitland Building.

Crews updated the Fruitland Building over the summer so it would be ready for high schoolers, including redoing walls and the cafeteria floor, adding new low-watt lighting, raising drinking fountains, sinks and toilets, installing ceiling power drops and a portable PA system, and putting in a weight room. The Lampson Stadium visitor side concession stand is being used as a second location to serve lunch.

Amistad Elementary School - Phase 1: The new 22-classroom building at Amistad Elementary School, paid for with the class size reduction grant, is now open. The two-story facility also includes a gym and offices, and holds students in grades 3-5. It will attach to the new 20-classroom building for grades K-2 that’s under construction now as part of the bond. The Phase 2 building will open in August 2020.

Horse Heaven Hills Middle School Track: Construction crews were hard at work this summer on Horse Heaven Hills Middle School’s new eight-lane track with a rubberized surface, plus related athletic facility and parking improvements.

Next up is Highlands Middle School's track in 2020, at which point all five of our middle schools will have track facilities.

Canyon View Elementary Playground Toys: Students at Canyon View Elementary School have new playground toys. They were installed over the summer.

Portable Growth: We’ve added portables at some schools to account for growth, including four at Sage Crest Elementary and three at Chinook Middle School. Southridge and Kennewick high schools also have additional portables this year.