...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of
Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
...BECOMING WINDY LATER TODAY...
.A cold front will sweep across the forecast area on this
afternoon resulting in increasing westerly winds combined with
low relative humidities.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE OR641...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to
spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.