Former chiropractor charged
Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) has suspended the license of a chiropractor charged with child rape in Grant County.

Tyrone Trexler was arrested in March on suspicion of assaulting a six-year-old girl in Moses Lake according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

According to the DOH the chiropractor with offices in Wilbur and Coulee City has been charged with two counts of first-degree child rape and unlawful imprisonment in Grant County Superior Court.