MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital after her son ran her over with his car, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).
Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies responded to the incident on Harris Road Northeast, where they found a 42-year-old woman seriously injured. She was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Wenatchee for treatment of multiple injuries.
Investigators noted her 29-year-old son's car had severe front end and windshield damage. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault.
GCSO investigators are still working to determine the events leading up to the assault, however they believe alcohol may have played a role in the incident.
