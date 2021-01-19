Grant County Deputies warn of two people impersonating as a Sheriff and CPS

GRANT COUNTY, WA - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about two people posing as a sheriff’s deputy and Child Protective Services in order to possibly lay the groundwork for future crimes.
On Sunday, January 18, a male and female arrived at a home in the 14000 block of Road 4-Northeast just outside of Moses Lake. They approached the homeowner and said they were from law enforcement and CPS. They told the homeowner that they were there to check on the children living there and asked if they could enter the home. The homeowner initially granted permission for the two to enter the home, but became suspicious when the female went back to the car and sat in the driver’s seat. The homeowner then told the male not to enter the home, and warned the man that he was going inside the home and get his gun. When the homeowner returned a moment later, the man and woman were gone.
The man identified himself as a Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy. However, there is no record of any law enforcement agency or Child Protective Services representative assigned to any case at that home. It’s likely the man and woman were impersonating officials in order to gain access to the home for reasons yet unknown, but possibly to lay the groundwork for committing future crimes at the home.
The man is described having a light brown complexion, standing 6’02” tall, with brown hair with a crew cut, and he was clean shaven. He was wearing a black polo without any logo, green tactical style pants and black shoes. He wore aviator sunglasses and had a tattoo on the left side of his neck.
The female is described as white, 170 lbs. with long brown hair and wearing a black dress with thick shoulder straps.
Both suspects arrived and left in a gray Chevrolet Impala, unknown license plate. There are no images or video of the incident.
Anyone who is approached or contacted by persons answering the descriptions above should ask to inspect their official credentials to verify their identities. If in doubt, call MACC Dispatch at 509-762-1160 in order to confirm that the people are indeed who they say they are.