MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A 52-year-old man named Tyrone Thomas Trexler was arrested by Grant County detectives on suspicion of two counts of first-degree child rape and unlawful imprisonment in Coulee City.
According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Trexler was involved in the assault of a six-year-old girl in Moses Lake.
Officials said he is now being held in Grant County Jail.
Although Trexler owns chiropractic clinics in Wilbur and Coulee City, the GCSO has not found any indication that any assaults took place at either clinic.
The detectives are urging the public to provide any information they may have about Trexler.
Anyone with any information on Trexler can contact MACC Dispatch at 509-762-1160 and refer to case number 22GS14497.
